Letter of the week

A commitment to justice and human dignity

Dear Editor,

The recent report from the Vienna-based Observatory on Intolerance and Discrimination against Christians in Europe (OIDAC Europe) highlights a deeply concerning rise in anti-Christian violence across the continent [The Irish Catholic – August 29, 2024]. This increase in hate crimes, particularly against Christian converts from Islam, underscores a critical issue that is often overlooked or misunderstood.

In Ireland, we are rightly preoccupied with serious issues such as homelessness, housing shortages, and the challenges within our healthcare system. These concerns dominate our public discourse and rightly so but we can’t become indifferent to the plight of Christians facing persecution both at home and abroad.

The OIDAC Europe report reveals a troubling trend that is not confined to far-off lands but is happening in our neighbouring countries. These incidents are not isolated but are part of a broader pattern of rising intolerance that threatens religious freedom—a fundamental human right.

In Ireland, where religious persecution might seem a distant concern, it is crucial that we recognise the seriousness of this issue. Our society must be vigilant in defending the rights of all religious communities, including those who are vulnerable due to their faith. The suffering of persecuted Christians deserves our attention and action, just as much as the social and economic challenges we face domestically.

Addressing religious persecution is not just a matter of compassion but a commitment to justice and human dignity.

Yours etc.,

Rob Duggan

Dublin 3

The true purpose of relics

Dear Editor,

The upcoming pilgrimage of St Bernadette’s relics to Ireland is a momentous occasion, of course. This visit offers a profound opportunity for spiritual renewal across the country [The Irish Catholic – August 29, 2024]. However, it also prompts us to reflect on the role of relics.

St Bernadette, with her extraordinary life of faith and humility, continues to inspire worldwide. The presence of her relics in Ireland allows us to connect with her story and the miraculous events at Lourdes. For many, this pilgrimage will be a source of hope and healing, especially for those unable to journey to Lourdes themselves. The carefully planned liturgies and Masses will undoubtedly be spiritually enriching, drawing us closer to the saint and her message.

However, we must also consider whether the veneration of relics alone can sustain our faith in an increasingly secular society. Relics are powerful symbols that connect us to the sacred, but they are not ends in themselves. The true purpose of relics is to inspire us to live out our faith more fully in our daily lives. They remind us of the holiness we are all called to, encouraging us to seek God’s grace in every aspect of our existence.

As we welcome St Bernadette’s relics, we should see this pilgrimage not just as a chance for veneration, but as a call to action. It is an opportunity to reinvigorate our faith communities, to deepen our commitment to prayer, and to live the Gospel more authentically. In a time when many struggle with belief, the relics can serve as a catalyst for a deeper, more personal encounter with Christ.

While the veneration of relics like those of St Bernadette is invaluable, it is our response to their message that will truly sustain the Faith in Ireland.

Yours etc.,

Katie Brady

Tallaght, Dublin 24

The significant challenges that still remain

Dear Editor,

I liked the idea of the ‘Year for Vocation to the Diocesan Priesthood’, and after it stopping I would say, in my opinion, it sent the right message.

Increasing the visibility of the priesthood is important in breaking down misconceptions and highlighting the joys and challenges of this vocation. I was keen to watch the stories of current priests, shared during the year. They offered a realistic view of what it means to serve God and the community.

Despite these successes, we must acknowledge the significant challenges that still remain. Vocations are still scarce across these isles, and the secularisation of society poses an ongoing threat to religious life. Young people today are bombarded with messages that often contradict the values of faith, making it difficult for them to hear and respond to God’s call. A good step, much more to do.

Yours etc.,

Niamh Cleary

London, England