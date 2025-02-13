A Catholic approach to relationships

In today’s world of swiping left and right to find ‘the one’, it’s becoming increasingly difficult to find true love – a desire everyone craves but can’t quite understand how to achieve. So, how can someone find love in a world dominated by instant gratification and constant change?

February 14 is famously known as Valentine’s Day. Some people eagerly anticipate this day, especially couples, while others dread it. Valentine’s Day is primarily celebrated by Catholics as the feast day of St Valentine, the Roman Saint who is the patron saint of love, epileptics, and bookkeepers.

Patience

Love is something that requires time and patience. As Catholics, we should ask ourselves: if we are to find our partner, shouldn’t they help bring us closer to God? Patience is a virtue. Sometimes things may seem perfect, only for a sudden shift to happen. Take it in good spirits, because something greater might be on the way. We should aim to find someone who aligns with God’s will and helps to elevate our spirit. 1 Corinthians 13:4 reminds us that love is patient, and this patience helps relationships grow deeper over time.

Kindness

Kindness is often seen as a sign of weakness today, but in reality, showing kindness is one of the strongest qualities a person can offer. The second part of 1 Corinthians 13:4 states, “Love is kind.” Why be with someone who cannot offer this simple but powerful gesture? You’d be surprised by how many people fail to show even this. A relationship lacking kindness and forgiveness will inevitably struggle. A kind person is also typically a positive one, someone others are drawn to – someone your children might look up to one day. Kindness reflects the love of God, showing His image in the person, lifting spirits along the way. Proverbs 21:21 teaches us that “He who follows after righteousness and kindness finds life, righteousness, and honour.”

God first

In any relationship, we must remember that progress is impossible without God. Without God, there is no life. Having God’s love at the centre of a relationship is key to a happy and fruitful life. His presence adds a divine element that guides couples towards a healthy relationship and a possible marriage. Through God, couples can lead their future children to faith and spread His word. Mark 12:30 reminds us that loving God is paramount: “You shall love the Lord your God with all your heart, with all your soul, with all your mind, and with all your strength.” Without this love for God, you cannot truly love anyone else. The same goes for your partner – it must be the top priority for a spiritual and peaceful life together.

Priorities

Each person has their own set of priorities in life, and many relationships break down because there’s a lack of understanding between partners regarding their goals and values. In a relationship where faith is at the centre, it’s no different. Understanding each other’s plans, how important faith is to them, and what values they bring to the relationship are crucial aspects. Too often, people jump into relationships without taking the time to truly understand the other person’s perspective on life.

Other important priorities to discuss include how much the person believes in the teachings of the Church and the Bible, their stance on political issues that go against Scripture, and how often they are willing to set aside time for the Church and to pray together.

Conclusion

There are many factors to consider when seeking ‘the one’. Nowadays, online dating is becoming a common way of finding love, with apps like Catholic Match helping young people connect with like-minded individuals. A great first date idea could be attending Mass together, enjoying a coffee, or visiting various Catholic churches in the area (nothing quite like the beauty of their architecture). Dating shouldn’t be rushed or easy – it should be a process. Don’t settle for mediocrity; seek a relationship that is God-fearing, God-centric, and God-loving. With this in mind, I wish everyone a wonderful Valentine’s Day. God bless!

Rohith Kinattukara is a Catholic student from Griffith College Dublin studying MSc in Procurement and Supply Chain Management who loves to write and breathes tech.