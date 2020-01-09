77% of IC voters oppose RIC ceremony

Readers of The Irish Catholic have given an emphatic thumbs down to plans by the Government to commemorate the role of the Royal Irish Constabulary (RIC) as part of the decade of centenaries.

In a Facebook poll, 77% of readers who voted said they thought that such a commemoration is not appropriate.

However, 23% of readers who voted said they thought it was appropriate that the role of the RIC as well as the Dublin Metropolitan Police (DMP) be commemorated formally bt the State.

Event

The event is due to take place in Dublin Castle on January 17 and has been organised by Justice Minister Charlie Flanagan.