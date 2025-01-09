21 Red Birettas

An altar server carries a tray of red birettas that will be given to 21 new cardinals created by Pope Francis at a consistory in St Peter's Basilica at the Vatican on December 7, 2024. Photo: CNS/Lola Gomez.

A consistory, originating from the Latin word consistorium meaning ‘assembly place,’ is a formal meeting in the Catholic Church led by the Pope and attended by the College of Cardinals. These gatherings serve two key purposes: to provide consultation on important matters and to carry out symbolic ceremonies. Over centuries, the consistory has become a cornerstone of Church governance, representing both its structured hierarchy and its ability to evolve while maintaining its traditions. This balance between tradition and modern relevance makes the consistory an essential part of the Catholic Church’s function and identity. The term consistorium derives from the Latin verb consisto, meaning ‘to take one’s place’ or ‘to stand with,’ reflecting the assembly’s role as a gathering of individuals united in purpose. Historically, this term was used to describe the sovereign’s counsellors, and over time it came to signify the Pope’s council of advisers.

The historical development of the consistory

The concept of the consistory dates back to the early Christian Church when bishops organised small gatherings with clergy to discuss urgent issues. These meetings, initially informal and focused on local concerns, became more structured as the Church expanded its influence. By the Middle Ages, the consistory emerged as a key venue for papal consultation, especially as reforms like those of Gregory VII (1073–1085) reinforced the authority of the Supereme Pontif.

Sixtus V (1585–1590) institutionalised the consistory by establishing a designated hall within the Vatican Palace, known as the Sala del Concistoro. This room became the symbolic centre of the Pope’s authority, where critical decisions were made. The hall gained another historical significance in the last decade during the pontificate of Benedict XVI (2005–2013), when the Pope announced his abdication.

By the Renaissance, the consistory became a powerful tool for addressing major issues like the Reformation and fostering relationships with political powers”

Such milestones illustrate the evolving role of the consistory as both a practical and ceremonial institution. During the Middle Ages, consistories served multiple purposes: they resolved theological disputes, drafted canon law, and negotiated with secular rulers. As the Church faced external challenges, these meetings played an increasingly critical role in preserving its independence and unity. By the Renaissance, the consistory became a powerful tool for addressing major issues like the Reformation and fostering relationships with political powers. However, by the 17th century, as administrative functions were delegated to other Church institutions like the Roman Rota, the consistory began to focus more on ceremonial roles.

Types of consistories and their functions

Modern consistories fall into two categories: consultative and ceremonial. Consultative consistories provide a platform for cardinals to advise the Pope on complex issues such as theology, government of the Church, and pastoral care. These gatherings are particularly important in times of crisis or when the Church must respond to global challenges. For instance, recent consultative consistories have addressed topics like environmental protection, interfaith dialogue, and the Church’s response to social inequality. Ceremonial consistories, on the other hand, are events rich in symbolism. They often mark the creation of new cardinals, with rituals like the conferral of the red biretta and the assignment of titular churches in Rome. Historically, the galero, a wide-brimmed red hat, symbolised a cardinal’s office. This practice, however, was abolished by Paul VI (1963–1978) in 1969. Today, the Pope places a biretta on the head of the new cardinal, underscoring the continuity of tradition while adapting to modern norms. The titular churches assigned to cardinals signify their integration into the diocese of Rome, reinforcing their role as principal advisors to the Pope. Sixtus V also established a dicastery, the Sacred Consistorial Congregation, to manage consistories. This was later abolished during Paul VI’s reorganisation of the Roman Curia.

Contemporary Importance of consistories

In today’s Catholic Church, consistories remain vital for governance and outreach. Pope Francis (2013–present), in particular, has used consistories to address pressing global issues and to reflect the Church’s universality. For example, he has appointed cardinals from regions that have historically been underrepresented, emphasising the global nature of the Church.

Cardinal Bychok’s elevation also reflects Pope Francis’s ongoing efforts to amplify the voices of younger clergy within the Church’s hierarchy”

One notable example is the consistory held on 7 December 2024, during which Pope Francis created 21 new cardinals. Among them was Bishop Mykola Bychok of Melbourne, Australia, who at the age of 44 became the youngest member of the College of Cardinals. Cardinal Bychok’s appointment is significant not only because of his youth but also because of his Eastern Catholic heritage and his commitment to addressing the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. Born in Ternopil, Ukraine, Cardinal Bychok has a deep connection to his homeland. His elevation highlights Pope Francis’s efforts to diversify the College of Cardinals and bring attention to regions affected by conflict and crisis. Cardinal Bychok’s unique role as both a spiritual leader for the Ukrainian diaspora in Australia and a vocal advocate for global justice underscores the broader mission of the consistory to address critical contemporary issues. Notably, Cardinal Bychok’s elevation also reflects Pope Francis’s ongoing efforts to amplify the voices of younger clergy within the Church’s hierarchy. As the first cardinal of the Eastern Rite from Australia, his appointment signals a shift towards greater inclusivity and recognition of the growing importance of Eastern Catholic communities in the global Church. Cardinal Bychok’s titular church in Rome, the Basilica of Santa Sofia, symbolises his enduring connection to the Eastern Christian tradition and his commitment to bridging Eastern and Western Catholic traditions. This balance between tradition and adaptation was particularly evident during the most recent consistory when in lieu of the red biretta traditionally bestowed upon new cardinals of the Latin rite, Pope Francis placed a black koukoulion with red trim—a headdress characteristic of the Ukrainian monastic tradition, featuring a hood with two long lappets—on Cardinal Bychok’s head.

In addition to their practical functions, consistories foster collaboration among Church leaders. Cardinals from diverse backgrounds and regions come together to share perspectives and address shared concerns. This collegial approach strengthens the Church’s leadership and reinforces its unity in the face of global challenges.

Broader Implications of consistories

Consistories carry significance beyond their immediate functions. They represent the interconnectedness of the global Catholic community and highlight the Church’s ability to adapt while remaining rooted in its traditions. Rituals such as the conferral of the red biretta resonate deeply with the faithful, reinforcing a sense of continuity and belonging within the Church’s mission. Furthermore, consistories influence how the Church is perceived globally. Through these gatherings, the Pope and the cardinals demonstrate their commitment to addressing important issues like human rights, ecological sustainability, and social justice. This public dimension of the consistory helps the Church maintain its role as a moral and spiritual leader in a complex world.

Conclusion

The consistory remains a central institution within the Catholic Church, combining governance and symbolism to maintain unity and adaptability. Its evolution from informal gatherings to formalised assemblies reflects the Church’s capacity for innovation while staying true to its core principles. In contemporary times, consistories continue to address the needs of the global Catholic community and ensure that the Church remains relevant in a rapidly changing world. By blending tradition with modernity, the consistory exemplifies the Church’s enduring commitment to its mission. It serves as both a practical mechanism for governance and a profound symbol of unity, ensuring that the Catholic Church remains a vital force for generations to come.