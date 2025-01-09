10 Resolutions to kick-start your year

For most of us, New Year’s Day means both celebrating what’s ahead and learning from the year that’s ending. For Catholics, it’s seeing the past year not just through the rearview mirror but refracted through the lens of faith. A new year offers us more than a fresh start. It can be an opportunity for conversion of heart – to take what we have experienced and resolve to grow more deeply as people of faith.

Losing weight and exercising are great – good luck with that diet! – but how about exercising our spiritual muscles?

This is a moment to resolve to get our faith in shape – to live more prayerfully, more gratefully, more thoughtfully, more hopefully.

How can we do that? Here are a few ideas and suggestions to chart a new path for the coming 12 months. You don’t have to tackle them all; try one or two. You might be surprised at what happens. Our God is the God of astonishment and miracles.

Ready? Here we go.

Prayer and gratitude

Hit the ground running – and start by hitting your knees. You can kickstart your daily prayer life by resolving to begin and end every day in prayer. Try starting this new year with a prayer comprised of two simple words: ‘Thank you.’ Find a moment or two to offer a quiet prayer of gratitude. Count your blessings. Find reason to hope. You’ll be amazed at how it can change your perspective – and reset your day.

Pick a patron saint for the new year. Dedicate each day to your patron. Read up on your saint. Pray with him or her. Ask for guidance, intercession or just help. You might find you enjoy the company!

Adoration

“O come let us adore him.” You don’t have to sing those words just at Christmas or only on Sundays. Resolve to carve out some time during the week to drop by church and have a talk with Jesus. If your parish has adoration and Benediction, try to work that into your schedule. Simply sit in church and spend some spare time with God. You’ll be glad you did.

Pray the rosary

Grab those beads. Maybe they’ve been sitting in your dresser drawer unused. Maybe you only grab them as a last resort, when you have run out of words to pray and you’re desperate for some divine intervention. Want to start a new habit for the new year? Resolve to pray the rosary – and not just when you need to ask God for a really big favor. Build this into your prayer life.

Intimidated? Start small. Begin with just one bead, then try a decade, then two. Soon enough, you’re praying the rosary like a pro. Tuck it in your pocket or purse before you head out the door. Finger the beads and whisper a prayer while waiting for a bus, riding to work or walking the dog. Use your imagination. You can turn almost anything into an opportunity to hail Mary. It can help immeasurably to give you a sense of peace and give your day an added dose of grace. Who doesn’t want that?

Pray with others

Those first three ideas up above? You don’t have to do them alone. Resolve to look for opportunities to pray together, in person, even if it’s just for a minute or two at the end of the day or around the table at mealtime. You might even seek out parish prayer groups – which brings me to the next idea.

Get involved

Stop avoiding that parish group that’s been asking you to join! Hey, ‘family’ is more than just the people you live with. It’s also the people around you in the pews every Sunday. Resolve to get to know some of the people you only see in the parking lot on Sunday. Resolve to learn what your parish is doing to reach out to the sick, the elderly, the hungry or the poor. Find opportunities to give and give back.

Confession

Get a few things off your chest. When was the last time you went to confession? (Go ahead. Think about it. I’ll wait.) The catechism tells us we’re only required to go to confession once a year, but why be stingy about wanting all that grace? Aim for once a month. Build up a routine. Make it a Saturday ritual. Find a church, go to confession, take yourself out to lunch. (After making a good confession, you just may find yourself wanting to give the waitress a bigger tip. It’s a win/win.)

Fasting and abstinence

Try life in the fasting lane. During Lent, I like to tell people, “Abstinence makes the heart grow fonder.” But why limit it only to Lent? The ancient Catholic discipline of fasting and abstinence can do more than just help you drop a pound or two; it can, in a very real and tangible way, become a form of prayer. It reminds us of the poor, the hungry, the suffering around us. And it can connect us powerfully to all of those who have had to go without.

Works of mercy

Remember that “giving up” begins with “giving.” You’ve heard about them, you’ve read about them, now you can resolve to live them: I’m talking about the corporal works of mercy. (Go ahead and Google them if you need a refresher.) In a nutshell, these involve acts of generosity and sacrifice that can bring abundant amounts of grace. And it all begins with giving – giving time, giving attention, giving a prayer to someone in need.

Help people know that they have dignity. They matter. It can be a beautiful way of carrying out the second greatest commandment: loving your neighbor as yourself.

Pilgrimage

Take a hike. That’s another way of saying pack a bag and go on that pilgrimage you’ve been meaning to take. Ever wanted to visit Lourdes, Fatima or Rome? How about a nearby basilica or monastery? It doesn’t have to be expensive, and you don’t necessarily have to go far. Visit a neighboring diocese and check out the cathedral. Take a weekend and go on a retreat to an abbey or a convent. See the world with new eyes and hear its sounds with new ears!

Reflect

If you do nothing else, just do this: remember. Resolve to remember what the last year was like. In your remembrance, remember patience, kindness, mercy. Remember lessons learned, hope restored. We Catholics live as people who every week hear again the quiet, transformative command: “Do this in memory of me.” Remembering is central to our faith. So do this: remember. Take nothing for granted. Reflect on it all. Pass it on. Share what you learned with your children, your grandchildren. You won’t regret it.

Most of all: Resolve to have a truly blessed new year – one that is new, focused on growing, learning, hoping. Every page of the calendar is blank. By the grace of God, every day holds promise and possibility. Recall the stirring and hope-filled words from Revelation: “Behold, I make all things new” (21:5).

Isn’t that what we all really want? May we all resolve to trust, to pray and to collaborate with God to make it so!