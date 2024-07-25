10 reasons we ‘have to’ go to Mass

Madison Michel, a perpetual pilgrim with the Serra Route of the National Eucharistic Pilgrimage, prays during a Mass to welcome pilgrims at St John the Evangelist Church in Indianapolis July 16, 2024, just ahead of the National Eucharistic Congress. Photo: OSV News photo/Bob Roller

Whether you’re 8 years old or in your 80s, at some point in your life you’ve probably struggled with the question, “Why do we have to go to Mass?”

You just may not feel like going at times. You may not like the music or the homilies in your parish. You may think Mass is boring. You may feel as if the parish is not welcoming. You may try to convince yourself that you can pray just as well outdoors or in the comfort of your own home.

Even though you know that going to Mass is a good thing, you can talk yourself out of going by focusing on the negatives. At first, you may feel a little guilty, but eventually, you can justify your decision by convincing yourself that you are too busy, too tired, too bored or too frustrated.

Reasons

When that happens, you miss the great gift that God gives to us in the Eucharist.

If you feel like skipping Mass, here are 10 good reasons to go:

God asks us to make one day holy. God asks us to set aside one day to refocus physically, mentally and spiritually. We live in a secular world. Going to Mass helps us to see everything from a different perspective. We begin to see in the depths of our being that God is in charge. We can let go of our own agenda because we know that God will inspire us, guide us and strengthen us for the week ahead. Jesus gives us the gift of himself. When we go to Mass, we are doing what Jesus commanded his followers to do. It is a command to love and to be loved by God. Jesus offers himself to us in the Word of God that we hear and in his Real Presence, offered to us in the Blessed Sacrament at Communion. We need to be part of a community. When we come together at Mass to pray and worship God, we fulfil a deep need inside of us to be in communion with other people. The other parishioners – even if we don’t know all of them – give us support, affirmation and encouragement in our attempt to live the Gospel message. They help us to see that we are not alone. They remind us that we are all part of the Body of Christ. God has a special message for us. When we listen to the readings, the homily and the prayers of the Mass, God speaks to us in a special way. We should come away from each Mass with at least one inspiration that will impact our lives in some way. We just have to pay attention and be open to what the Lord is trying to tell us. We need to talk to God. When we go to Mass, we speak to God through our singing, our communal responses and prayers, and our personal prayers from the depths of our hearts. During the Mass, we have the opportunity to ask God for what we need, promise God that we will do what he wants us to do, and thank God for the many blessings he has bestowed upon us. People need our prayers. We can pray for other people anytime, but when we pray for others during Mass, we pray in a special way. It doesn’t matter if the other people are separated from us by distance or by death. The Mass brings us together in the Body of Christ, and we become the communion of saints. It is part of the cosmic dimension of the Mass that unites Heaven and Earth by reaching across time and space. We need to stand up for what we believe. Being a follower of Jesus is counter-cultural. At every Mass, we have the opportunity to stand up and proclaim what we believe publicly. We admit that we believe in God, in Jesus, in the Holy Spirit, in the Catholic Church, in the communion of saints, in the forgiveness of sins and in life after death. It is a powerful statement of allegiance and an opportunity to recommit ourselves. We need to acknowledge that we make mistakes. At every Mass, we have the opportunity to review the past week. We admit that we have sinned in thought, in word, in deed, in what we have done and what we have failed to do. We seek forgiveness, and we are assured that God still loves us. Before we receive Communion, we admit that we are not worthy and ask God to heal us. Going to Mass helps us to strengthen our commitment to live moral lives. We need ritual in our lives. Mass is a ritual, which means that through the repetition of prayers, movements and the changing of bread and wine into the body and blood of Christ, we are formed, disciplined and consoled. The ‘sameness’ of the Mass carries us along the spiritual journey – even when we don’t ‘feel’ like praying. The ‘sameness’ of the ritual allows us to be transformed on a soul level, even if we are unaware of what is happening. We need to experience something bigger than ourselves. When we go to Mass, we share in the death and resurrection of Jesus. When we offer our ordinary lives to God through Jesus, we enter into God’s great plan for the world. We are strengthened by the Eucharist and sent out into the world to bring the Gospel message to all people. The Mass gives meaning and purpose to our lives. It gives us a sense of destiny and offers the kind of peace that the world cannot give. It helps us develop a sense of wonder and awe. It helps us to see that there is something bigger than ourselves.

Attitude

What if you changed your attitude about going to Mass? What if you began to think of Mass as the time in the day when you can connect with God and with other people in a special way? What if you concentrated on the things you like about your parish instead of what you don’t like? What if you made Mass a priority?

The effects of these kinds of positive attitudes may surprise you.

Lorene Hanley Duquin is a Catholic author and lecturer who has worked in parishes and on a diocesan level.