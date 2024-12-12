Laity praised as major review says Church ‘has good story to tell about safeguarding of children’

An independent major external review has said that “the Church has a good story to tell about what it has implemented and achieved in relation to the safeguarding of children over the last 20 years…and “it is now regarded by some commentators as an exemplar in the Catholic Church globally”.

The review went on to say “a culture of safeguarding is embedded deeply with the Catholic Church in Ireland today.” The review which has just been published was commissioned in 2021 by the Bishops’ Conference and the Association of Leaders of Missionaries and Religious of Ireland (AMRI). This review was carried out by the professional services consultancy RSM Ireland.

“There was a general consensus during the stakeholder engagement that the Church in Ireland has travelled a considerable distance when it comes to safeguarding compared to 20 years ago…the Church’s safeguarding has improved significantly since the establishment of the National Board in 2006” the report states. However it does say there are shortcomings in the current model and a “lack of clarity about where ultimate accountability sits.”

The report praised the work of Designated Liaison Persons (DLPs) who it says are an “important lynchpin of the safeguarding apparatus” and that their role “is vital” and it also praised the work of lay volunteers at local level who it said are “crucial to making things work”.

The review evaluated all aspects of safeguarding and outreach to survivors, including the impact and effectiveness of the important work done by the NBSCCCI, as well as the two support organisations for survivors, Towards Healing and Towards Peace, and it has been welcomed by the three organisations. RSM who conducted the review also consulted widely with key stakeholders including, inter alia, designated liaison persons, safeguarding officers, and representatives from other organisations in Ireland dealing with safeguarding issues. RSM also sought the views of victims and survivors of abuse within the Catholic Church.