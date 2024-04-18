Western dioceses warn that a lack of resources is hindering synodal outreach

Questions from the audience resulted in deeper conversations on the strengths and weaknesses of the synodal pathway.

A lack of resources is “hindering” synodal outreach to young people, those on the margins and others, a new submission from two Western dioceses has warned.

While there is a general desire to be a more welcoming Church, in a new synodal submission, the dioceses of Clonfert and Galway, Kilmacduagh and Kilfenora have said a decline in volunteers, rushed processes and a lack of resources is is hindering outreach.

“The current context is one where volunteers are few and far between and this is coupled with a history or culture of a lack of adult religious education/catechesis,” the joint diocesan submission to the Synodal Pathway of the Catholic Church in Ireland said.

“The fact that this adult catechetical formation has been noticeably absent, along with increased demands from other areas of parish and diocesan life, are all very pressing issues,” the dioceses add.

The submission said there are issues with “additional demands” being placed on local communities to produce something “without giving them the necessary time and resources to grow key personnel, form them, and engage in the process in a fulsome manner”.

The lack of investment and increased demands result in “ad hoc gatherings” of people, often the same as have been at previous gatherings, “rushed processes and the production of reports for imposed deadlines, rather than an engagement in a real lived process”, according to the submission.

“There can be no doubt that building an infrastructure that adequately supports synodal conversation will take time,” the diocese said.

The joint diocesan submission also warned that the idea of being missionary in outlook “continues to meet with a muted response”.

Equally, there is confusion around “what type of Church we are inviting people to become part of”.

“The idea of welcome, of being a welcoming Church was raised many times. However, what exactly that consists of remains rather illusive,” the submission said.

The comments come in response to two questions posed on introducing co-responsible leadership in the Church in Ireland.