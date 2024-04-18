Singing star Malachi Cush joins SVP as ambassador

Acclaimed Co. Tyrone singer songwriter Malachi Cush has been announced Ambassador for the Northern Region of St Vincent de Paul.

Commenting on his new role, Malachi said: “I am deeply honoured to have been chosen as Ambassador for St Vincent de Paul. For so many years, this charity has had a remarkable impact on the most vulnerable members of our society, empowering them with dignity and support.

“I admire the dedication and selflessness of the volunteers and staff who tirelessly carry out the organisation’s mission. I am inspired by their unwavering commitment to caring for others and hope that I can contribute to their noble cause as part of this wonderful team.”

He added that he is committed to “shedding light on the vital work being done by SVP and raising awareness of the ongoing needs within our communities”.

Mary Waide, SVP Regional Manager for the Northern Region said: “We are humbled to welcome Malachi Cush to be an Ambassador of St Vincent de Paul as his values are perfectly aligned with the mission of St Vincent de Paul.

“Loved across the generations, Malachi is a great role model to children and the young and old alike. The qualities he possesses are exceptional and he reaches far beyond the stages he performs on. I believe that his passion transcends boundaries, and his infectious spirit has the ability to lift even the most vulnerable amongst us,” she said.