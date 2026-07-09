Week long music pilgrimage marks Irish college’s home centenary

A week-long music pilgrimage marked the centenary of the Pontifical Irish College’s present home in Rome. Titled ‘Centenary in Song’, the celebration combined workshops, prayer, faith formation and liturgies.

Eoin McCormack, Director of Lay Formation at the Pontifical Irish College, explained that the week culminated in a gala concert on Friday evening, with 30 liturgical musicians from across the island of Ireland in collaboration with the music trio The Priests.

“It was inspiring to witness singers from every corner of Ireland quickly become a close-knit community, building friendships while preparing a demanding repertoire in just a few days.”

Mr McCormack said that “More than 100 guests from the Irish community in Rome gathered in the College gardens for the outdoor performance, including Her Excellency Frances Collins, Irish Ambassador to the Holy See, and Deputy Head of Mission Erin Swan.”

Looking back on the week, he continued, “It is difficult not to be struck by how naturally faith, history and music came together throughout the

pilgrimage,” and added, “Working alongside The Priests and Nuala Murray, made the week all the more memorable and enriched the experience for everyone involved.”