Jonathan Isaac stands alone amongst some of his team-mates as they ‘take the knee’ during the US national anthem prior to a National Association of Basketball game. The gesture is part of the ‘Black Lives Matter’ movement’s more public demonstrations. Photo: AP Photo/Ashley Landis

An NBA (National Association of Basketball) player in the US has said that the Bible “will help bring us close together and get past skin colour”. The Orlando Magic forward Jonathan Isaac, who is black, was the first NBA player to stand for the national anthem after the league was postponed for 20 weeks due…