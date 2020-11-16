Two virtual events hosted by The Hook of Faith

The Hook of Faith is proud to offer two free virtual events to enhance your spiritual journey this Advent season.

ADVENT RETREAT ON ZOOM

For three sessions, during Advent, you are invited to take part in a mini-retreat that will explore the theological virtues of Faith, Hope and Love. The retreat will be led by Fr Billy Swan and will take place from 1st to 3rd December beginning at 8pm. To take part, all you need to do is send an email to thehookoffaith@gmail.com to receive the Zoom link.

* * *

BOOKS LAUNCH

You are invited to a virtual books launch on Tuesday 8th December on Zoom at 8pm. ‘Love has a Source’ is published by St Paul’s and ‘Faith and Mental Health’ is published by the Catholic Truth Society in London. Both were written by Fr Billy Swan from St Aidan’s Cathedral, Enniscorthy. The books will be launched by Bishop Denis Brennan, Bishop of Ferns and by Breda O’Brien, columnist with the Irish Times and the Irish Catholic newspapers. To take attend the launch, just email thehookoffaith@gmail.com to receive the Zoom link.

* * *

THE HOOK OF FAITH

‘The Hook of Faith’ is brought to you by ‘FERNS C.A.F.É’ (Catholic Adult Formation and Education) – a group in the diocese of Ferns, Ireland who are committed to the work of evangelisation and adult faith formation. It seeks to bring the light of the Gospel of Jesus Christ to bear on all sectors of society in a way that offers life and meaning to everyone. We recognise the challenge of this task at a time in the Church that needs healing and hope. The mission of ‘The Hook of Faith’ is to ‘Digitally proclaim the Gospel in the Diocese of Ferns and beyond’. Our hope is that the light that comes from our faith will reach a wide audience through this new age of digital media and will help transform lives through the joy of the Gospel.

