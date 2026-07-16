Through the narrow gate

Snow is seen at the gate of the original St. Jerome Catholic Chapel in Taos Pueblo, N.M., Nov. 29, 2019. St. Jerome is the patron saint of Taos Pueblo where 90% of the Pueblo Indians are Catholic. The original church was destroyed by the U.S. Army in 1847 during the Mexican War, and the current church built to replace it was completed in 1850. (CNS photo/Isabelle Baldwin)