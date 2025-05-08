Derry’s Christian unity will endure despite political uncertainty – bishop

The Bishop of Derry has expressed strong confidence that the spirit of ecumenical cooperation in Derry will continue long after his tenure, even as political debates surrounding a potential border poll and a united Ireland grow louder.

Having submitted his resignation in April upon turning 75, as required under Church law, Bishop McKeown remains in post while the global Church awaits the election of a new Pope following the death of Pope Francis. He said he is “very happy” to await that decision, and to see the strong inter-church relationships in Derry continue.

“Inter-church relations were very good long before Donal McKeown arrived, and I think they will be very good long after Donal McKeown leaves – it doesn’t just depend on individuals,” he said. “Personal relationships are good here. Structurally, they’re very good as well… there are structural as well as personal relationships in the city which have gone on for decades.”

The bishop noted that Derry’s Catholic community received “lovely correspondence” from other church leaders including Presbyterian, Methodist, and the Church of Ireland following the death of Pope Francis – a testament, he said, to the depth of local ecumenical goodwill.

While acknowledging that political tensions — including issues like Irish language signage and the prospect of constitutional change — remain present, Bishop McKeown warned against sectarianism being used as a political tool.

“One of the key elements about sectarianism is that it flourishes when it suits someone to promote fear of diversity… you always look and see who’s benefiting,” he said.

He insisted that the Churches’ role is to be “prophetic” in their unity and have a visible presence.

“Our job is to be visible, together, for as many things as we possibly can be. People are very gracious here. They recognise that there are different traditions, different histories — we share a lot in common,” he said. “If we work together, we can actually build a great city here.”

In the face of political division, Bishop McKeown believes the Churches must remain “critical friends” to the political establishment — united in their witness to “shared history and shared hopes for the future.”

“I have every confidence it will continue,” he said.

