William Joyce, better known as Nazi propagandist Lord Haw-Haw, is pictured at the time of his capture. His daughter Heather, who died recently, spent her life making amends for her father’s views.

I attended a funeral last week, which is not, in itself, an unusual event among my demographic. But this funeral was an illumination, for me, of the redemptive powers that are in our midst. She remembered him being great fun, telling her bedtime stories, singing Irish ballads and Wagnerian opera” The deceased was Heather Iandolo, aged…