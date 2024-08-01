The misrepresentation of our beliefs

sometimes the secular media takes an interest in religious faith only when it involves some sort of distorted version of religion.

Having reviewed it a few episodes in, last Monday I finally got to the end of Under the Banner of Heaven (RTÉ One)– the true crime drama about murder in a Mormon community. I was happy enough with how it ended, and it was a bonus that it concluded (no spoilers here) with a family prayer. I wasn’t too happy with some ‘adult content’ and with how religion fared. As with many thriller series, religious extremism was the order of the day. The show’s viewpoint seemed to be that religion and extremism are almost inseparable. As detective Pyre (Andrew Garfield) became disillusioned with his religion, it didn’t seem to occur to him that one could live a life of genuine faith, in a deep relationship with God and your church community without being extremist, even though, effectively, this was the good way he was living his life before the murder – a crime that brought out the worst in some church leaders. His Native-American sidekick Bill (Gil Birmingham), sympathetically portrayed, reinforced the jaundiced attitude to organised religion. Mind you, the murder victim Brenda (Daisy Edgar Jones) was a strong and devotional woman, faithful to her religion but taking no nonsense from the arrogant men with their sense of entitlement.

Religion didn’t fare too well in last week’s documentary, Bishop Casey’s Buried Secrets (RTÉ One, Monday) which provided ample fodder for the week that followed, especially on Liveline (RTÉ Radio 1, Mon-Fri). The programme itself was sad and depressing viewing, primarily because of the suffering of innocent victims, but also because of the likely effect on their families, the perpetrators’ families, good priests in general and the wider Church community, on whom I’d say it had a demoralising effect. Some would be happy with that effect. I was also conscious that the stories of child abuse, as distinct from the affair, were allegations, not anything proven, though the payout from Limerick Diocese was concerning. It was also noteworthy as being another collaboration between RTE and a newspaper – the Irish Mail on Sunday in this case. The other was the recent exposé on the treatment of young women in Irish soccer.

I dipped in and out of Liveline all week and it was hard to get enthused. A lot of it focussed on whether Bishop Casey should remain buried in Galway Cathedral. Opinions went from people wanting him ‘turfed out’ to the more sedate ‘disinterred’. One man couldn’t bring himself to enter the cathedral any more knowing the Bishop was under it – in the crypt. One lady said she was a practising Catholic until she saw the programme, and now says she’s ‘done’ with the Church (the community of Jesus’ followers) but still has her relationship with Jesus. The discussion veered all over the place, to take in historical abuse in the Spiritans, the burial of unbaptised infants and more. Sure, many aspects of the past were thoughtless, harsh, even cruel. Top priority now should be to get justice for any survivors, but also to ensure nothing similar happens again. However, modern society has its own cruelties that we’ll be wringing our hands about in years to come. How about the media concentrating on rooting out current abuses, or doing more exposés on aspects of allegedly liberal culture for a change?

The Paris 2024 Olympics: Opening Ceremony (RTÉ 2, Friday) wasn’t without its share of religious controversy, which was a pity. The worst of it was what many took to be a blasphemous depiction of da Vinci’s Last Supper featuring drag artists. Who thought this was a good idea or even remotely appropriate for the occasion? Insulting Christian participants in the interest of inclusion? There was a storm of protest, including from the Catholic Church in France and indeed from non-Christian people of faith. The footage was removed from official channels and a limp apology followed from the organisers, along the lines of ‘sorry if you took offence’ (your fault in other words!). Otherwise, the spectacle was impressive and even dignified at times – the beautiful classical choir (albeit drenched by the torrential rain), the moving and triumphant return to public performance of Céline Dion, singing her heart out on the Eiffel Tower and the flaming Olympic cauldron drawn into the air by a moon-like hot air balloon.

The uplift was very welcome.

PICK OF THE WEEK

LIBERATING A CONTINENT-JOHN PAUL II AND THE FALL OF COMMUNISM

EWTN Sunday August 4, 9pm

A documentary on St John Paul II’s role in the collapse of communism and the liberation of Central and Eastern Europe.

LIFE AND SOUL

RTE One Monday August 5, 11.55pm

Businessman, Aubrey McCarthy and his team reveal how their personal faith led to the foundation of the Tiglin Residential Drug and Alcohol treatment programme. (Repeat)

THE MORAL MAZE

BBC Radio 4 Wednesday August 7, 8pm

In-depth discussion of a topical moral issue.