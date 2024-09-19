The dilemma facing Catholics in the American presidential election

Trump supporters gather around Mar-A-Lago after Republican presidential nominee and former US President Donald Trump returned from Trump International Golf Club, which was the site of a shooting, to his residence at Mar-A-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida, September 15, 2024. Photo: OSV News/Giorgio Viera, Reuters

These days, Catholics are reduced to voting for the lesser of two evils in elections. It is the case in Ireland, for the most part, and certainly in the United States. Here in Ireland, there are small parties and individual candidates you can vote for with a clear conscience, but is there any plausible government…