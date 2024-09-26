Letter of the week

Every attempt is seized on to attack the Church

Dear Editor, Apparently, we will soon exercise our democratic right to vote in a general election. The Sunday Independent poll tells us that two-thirds of the population back a Fianna Fáil/Fine Gael coalition for another term. These parties have a majority in the present Government.

This is surprising when you consider their back record. Some hospitals have been classed as third world. In Limerick, people are afraid of becoming ill and having to go to UHL. This is not the fault of the exhausted doctors and nurses. Our graduating doctors and nurses are emigrating in droves, because of poor pay and conditions, and they know they have no chance of renting or buying a property. Housing and immigration; another disaster.

Parents need to be aware of and question the agenda of these SPHE books. A new subject ‘Social Personal and Health Education’, is being introduced, a secular version of former catechism subject. It teaches little children that the ‘gender’ you identify with can be totally unrelated to your biological sex. A textbook being introduced for Junior Cycle pupils had to be withdrawn to delete an offending section mocking the typical Irish family, because of public outrage.

The National Council for curriculum and assessment has issued its speculations for a new SPHE programme for Senior Cycle Secondary pupils, defining gender as a ‘social construct’, which means, whether you are male or female, it has nothing to do with your biological sex. Parents need to be alerted to this agenda being taught to their children.

Many people still support the civil war parties but present-day candidates are very different to the wonderful men and women gone before them. Two recent referendums were heavily defeated thanks to Michael McDowell and Peadar Tóibín of Aontú, explaining the consequences of supporting the far reaching agenda.

The media and this Government appear to be anti-Christian – every attempt is seized on to attack the Catholic Church – in particular the liberal agenda and the laws passed. Legalising abortion, gay marriages are contrary to Catholic ethos.

When Christianity goes, anarchy strife and civil unrest follows as society crumbles. This is already happening, more murders, assaults, drugs, etc. There is less respect for women, inside and outside the home. Many are afraid to venture out, especially at night.

Yours etc.,

Christina Nuala Doran

Raheen, Co. Limerick

Crystal clear about US ‘lesser evil’

Dear Editor, As a voter in the upcoming US election, I was engaged by David Quinn’s article ‘The dilemma facing Catholics in the American presidential election’ [The Irish Catholic – September 19, 2024]. To say that there is a “dilemma”, that “Catholics are reduced to voting for the lesser of two evils” doesn’t do justice to the simplicity and clarity of the choice faced by electors.

As the article says, Catholic teaching encourages generosity in the overall management of the immigration issue; however it also proposes reasonable limits so that the host country is not overburdened, to avoid social instability, etc.

Abortion on the other hand is a clear-cut issue, being the greatest mass-killing in human history. The current US death toll is around 65 million, similar to the population of the UK (68 million). The mind boggles at the enormity of it all.

The Catholic perspective is made clear in the voting guidance issued by the US Bishops. They declare prophetically: “The threat of abortion remains our preeminent [first] priority because it directly attacks our most vulnerable and voiceless brothers and sisters and destroys more than a million lives per year in our country alone.” Add to that the trauma experienced by many parents after they realise the enormity of their mistake.

I believe it is crystal clear what the lesser of the evils is.

Yours etc.,

Fr Morty O’Shea, SOLT

Inver, Co Donegal

If we want to tackle abortion…

Dear Editor, David Quinn’s good article on the SPHE curriculum emphasises the fact that it takes relationships as fluid with the need to protect oneself against hurt, rather than talking about love and committed relationships [The Irish Catholic – September 12, 2024].

The subject presents contraception as an infallible way to “protect” oneself against both infections and pregnancy. Data shows a different picture, that the students need to know: that STIs are not a joke and that pregnancy can happen no matter what… and then, what?

When a pregnancy is a cause of joy in a committed for life couple, why play the dice with the girl or woman and her possible unborn child?

In fact, if we want to tackle abortion, it is time to talk openly about contraception.

Yours etc.,

Conchita Legorburo Serra

Dalkey, Co. Dublin