The life of 1st Century Christians has great significance for the Church in our own times.

Kenneth Craycraft Only 150 years ago, in October 1873, Eastern Orthodox theologian (and later Metropolitan of Nicomedia) Philotheos Bryennios made a monumental discovery in the bowels of the library of the Great School of the Nation in Istanbul. He found a complete manuscript of the late 1st Century catechism known as The Teaching of…