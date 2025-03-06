Crossmaglen’s guardian: From oppression to glory

Growing up in Crossmaglen, Co. Armagh during the turbulent 1980s, Paul Hearty’s world was shaped by more than just Gaelic football. The shadow of the Troubles loomed large, with the border town finding itself at the very centre of the sectarian conflict.

The colossal British army barracks also cast a dark cloud over the very heartbeat of the town. It was built adjacent to the GAA field, a stone’s throw from the town square, a symbolical invasion and occupation striking at the very core of Crossmaglen’s Catholic Irish identity.

And so daily life became marked by military presence, car searches, and oppression—with regular skirmishes between the British Army and the South Armagh IRA. Yet, within this environment, faith, and an immense community resilience was forged – qualities that would go on to define Hearty and the town both on and off the field.

“When I was growing up during the 80s with the Troubles, it was a hard time for a lot of people. It was a very tight-knit community, and everyone relied on one another to get through day-to-day because you had to,” Hearty recalls.

Foundation

This sense of togetherness was not just a survival mechanism, but it became a foundation that supported his journey; from a young boy forced to confront the apex of a brutal sectarian war on a daily basis into a legendary Armagh and Crossmaglen All-Ireland winning goalkeeper.

Hearty enjoyed a remarkable playing career, winning six All-Ireland Club titles, 11 Ulster Club Championships, and 19 Armagh Senior Football Championships, including an astonishing 13 in a row with Crossmaglen Rangers. At the inter-county level, he was a key part of the Armagh squad that claimed the 2002 All-Ireland Senior Football Championship, along with five Ulster titles and two National Football League victory.

This success is only measurable to the enormous difficulty that he and his teammates faced in their formative years—living under the boot of the British Army. Their military presence was an everyday reality growing up, making ordinary tasks nearly impossible.

“When we were going down training during those times, you would have gotten that sort of bullying and intimidation—car searches, your stuff thrown out on the road. They just thought that everyone was a terrorist or part of the IRA, but sure we were the ones being oppressed.”

I come from a family where we always went to Mass. We were always heavily steeped in it, my wife would be the same. It’s a really important part of how we live our lives in this part of the world”

“Having to face that every day, it was ingrained into you to be tough and stand up to that sort of intimidation. That definitely lent itself to our sporting career as we matured into a football team. We felt invincible. If we could face guns, camouflage, and army checkpoints, what could an opposition do to us on a football field?”

Such experiences could have bred fear, but for Hearty and his teammates, it built a unique kind of resilience. Central too, however, was his faith. It has and continues to be a guiding light through both personal and collective hardships.

“I come from a family where we always went to Mass. We were always heavily steeped in it, my wife would be the same. It’s a really important part of how we live our lives in this part of the world.”

Faith was more than ritual for Hearty. It became a refuge from the madness and hardship of everyday life during the Troubles—a space for reflection amidst chaos.

“Having faith is having something to rely on when times are tough, and you definitely needed it during those days. Your weekly visit to the church was a step back and a time to reflect on the week. You’re always going to come out of Mass refreshed and ready to go into the week ahead.”

Now a father of four, he hopes to pass his faith on to his children.

“I want them to know that God is important in their life and there is a path through faith to reflect and deal with stuff in life. It’s one of a number of ways to deal with life’s challenges, and it’s something that my wife and I would like to instill in our children as they grow up,” he said.

Now retired, Hearty has picked up a role as a goalkeeping coach with the Louth minor footballers. He finds fulfilment in nurturing the next generation whilst being cognisant of the challenges and pitfalls facing youngsters at the beginning of their intercounty journey.

“It’s very rewarding to help young people and bring them forward and improve, but I think that too many have their heads stuck in their phones, and they’re not present in the moment. Making the most out of stuff—that’s what counts,” he said.

“I know that for me, my biggest obstacle in life and off the field is laziness and complacency. It’s too easy to get caught up in things, be it looking at your phone screen or watching the telly; you have to bring a bit of enthusiasm and a zest to both life and sport,” he said.

“You cannot just let stuff pass you by. Take every day and moment and try to get something out of it. It’s not all about taking big leaps and bounds. It all has a knock-on effect, and you can intertwine it into all aspects of life.”

Transformation

Hearty still lives in Crossmaglen, and he often finds himself reflecting on the town’s transformation since the days of his youth. Central to that has been the Good Friday Agreement in 1998. That peace coincided with Rangers’ breakthrough and resounding success, something he believes is no accident.

“The difference in this town is incredible. There are businesses on every corner nowadays, and that’s only because of the peace process. We went on to do spectacular stuff as a football team, but the core of that team went through some really hard things growing up as young kids. When peace came, people were just allowed to live their lives without being oppressed.”

“We had to have resilience, a strong mind, and a strong character. But above all, we had to have faith; all of that culminated with us having a truly great football team.”