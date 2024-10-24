St Bernadette’s visit, ‘a sight to behold’

Arlene O’Toole with Gracie and Mary, and Caroline, Aoibhinn and Grace McCleary venerate the relics of St Bernadette in St Patricks Cathedral, Armagh during their tour of Ireland, October 19. Photo: LiamMcArdle.com

The relics of St Bernadette continue to draw thousands of faithful across Ireland, with a recent stop attracting parishioners from the Dioceses of Down and Connor, Dromore, Armagh, and Meath. Many travelled long distances to participate in a time of devotion and prayer.

James Tourish, a first-year student at Queen’s University Belfast, was responsible for guiding visitors through the chapel and towards the relics during their visit to Belfast on October 16. His role was to ensure that the experience remained smooth and reverent for all. Talking to The Irish Catholic he described the day as a source of great joy, helping people of all ages and backgrounds witness the long-awaited arrival of St Bernadette’s relics. “I took great delight in helping so many people, and everyone left feeling they were taking a bit of Lourdes home with them,” he said.

The day was marked by an atmosphere of devotion, with confessions, the recitation of the Rosary, and the prayers of those present. Queues formed as people patiently waited to venerate the relics. The event attracted a large crowd, including schoolchildren in uniform and entire families. Commenting on the turnout, Mr Tourish told this paper, “It was a day that truly showcased the best of the Church in Ireland.”

For Mr Tourish, the event was a hopeful sign for the future of the Church “despite the challenges and setbacks, the Church has faced in recent years.” The overwhelming number of attendees who waited with reverence to venerate the relics demonstrated the enduring faith of the Irish people. “It was a sight to behold,” he said. “So many still hold true to what is sacred, and I believe they will continue to pass this faith on to future generations.”

