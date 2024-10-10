St Bernadette’s relics gather thousands of faithful

The visit of the relics of St Bernadette continues to gather thousands of faithful across Ireland, with a recent stop drawing parishioners from the dioceses of Tuam, Elphin, Killala, Achonry, and Kildare and Leighlin. Many travelled from across the country, drawn by the opportunity for devotion, reflection, and prayer.

At St Muredach’s Cathedral, Ballina, in the Diocese of Killala, spiritual preparation to receive the relics began with a novena on September 25. Several events took place in the presence of the relics on October 3-4, including the Rosary, confessions, Masses, adoration of the Blessed Sacrament, a talk on the French saint and Lourdes, and a candlelit procession.

On Monday, October 7, the relics were received at the Cathedral of the Assumption, Carlow, during a 10am Mass celebrated by Bishop Denis Nully. A water ritual, using water from the Grotto, followed at 12pm, with a Mass for the Sick and the Sacrament of the Sick held at 3pm. The visit concluded with a torchlight procession at 8pm, which took place at Holy Family Church, Askea, and St Claire’s Church, Graiguecullen.

The tour of St Bernadette’s relics is part of a wider international pilgrimage, offering the faithful the chance to strengthen their connection with the saint. For many, this pilgrimage is a deeply moving and spiritual experience, providing both comfort and inspiration. The tour is set to continue throughout Ireland, with further stops planned in Raphoe, Derry, Down and Connor, and Dromore.

Faithful venerate St Bernadette’s relics on their visit to Knock Shrine. Photo: Knock Communications Office School children from St Leo’s College pictured with St Bernadette’s relics at the Cathedral of the Assumption, Co. Carlow. Photo: Diocese of Kildare and Leighlin Faithful gather around St Bernadette’s relics at Carlow’s Cathedral. Photo: Diocese of Kildare and Leighlin Bishop Gerard Nash pictured with St Bernadette relics at St Aidan’s Cathedral, Enniscorthy. Photo: Communications Office Ferns Faithful queue to venerate St Bernadette’s relics at St Aidan’s Cathedral, Enniscorthy. Photo: Communications Office Ferns