A clergyman prays over the casket of 13-year-old Dhami Brindya during her burial in Negombo, Sri Lanka, April 25, 2019, four days after a string of suicide bomb attacks on churches and luxury hotels across the island. The country’s bishops are demanding that the Sri Lankan government provides answers about the church attacks that killed 269 and caused hundreds of injuries. Photo: CNS

Catholic bishops criticised the “lethargic pace” of a government inquiry in to the Easter 2019 Church bombings, warning that they will begin organising the faithful to action if their demands for an official explanation are not met. The bishops have given Sri Lanka’s government a one-month deadline to answer their letter sent on behalf of…