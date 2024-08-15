Sr Briege McKenna’s vision about the priesthood-crisis realised

Sr Briege McKenna, Catholic nun, mystic and author of Miracles Do Happen, during her current visit to Ireland shared a vision of a crisis within the Church – one she believes has already begun. Sr Briege described an image she received:

“I saw this image of a vast desert and people were crying… And He said, ‘A time is coming when there will be a great famine in the Church… When many priests will see it as humility to deny my power,’” Sr Briege described. This vision has only deepened her commitment to support priests and encourage them to embrace their vocation fully.

vision highlights the need for priests to recognise and exercise the power given to them, rather than softening it in a mistaken sense of humility. “Father, you have 15 minutes to market the best product anybody ever could… You have 15 minutes to market the gospel. It’s alive, it’s real,” she urged, emphasising the importance of the homilies.

