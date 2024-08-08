Sr Briege McKenna begins tour around Ireland

Sr Briege McKenna, OSC, a renowned Catholic author and speaker, has started her tour across Ireland on August 5. Known for her books Miracles Do Happen and The Power of the Sacraments, she will visit Dundalk on August 16 and 17, before concluding her tour at St Patrick’s College in Maynooth on August 23.

Born in Ireland, Sr Briege joined the Sisters of St Clare at the age of fifteen. Despite suffering from rheumatoid arthritis for over three years, she experienced a miraculous healing when she was 24 during a Eucharistic celebration after being transferred to her community in Tampa, Florida. This event marked the beginning of her spiritual journey, as she later received the gift of healing through prayer.

In 1974, Sr Briege experienced another profound moment during prayer when she gained a deep spiritual insight into the priesthood’s sacred calling. Since then, she has been invited to speak and minister at retreats and conferences worldwide, sharing her insights with bishops and priests across many continents.

