Spark for youth along Croagh Patrick Youth Pilgrimage

On Monday, over 30 young people aged 13-20 partook in the Croagh Patrick Youth Pilgrimage led by Fr Eamon Roche. Many involved were from a local youth faith camp, Camp Creidamh and from the local Diocese of Cloyne.

Deacon John McCarthy assisted Fr Roche throughout the day. He explained that pilgrimage is about transformation.

“We’re seeking a closer relationship with God,” Deacon McCarthy said. He highlighted that in difficult times for religious youth, the pilgrimage was a “wonderful experience” for young people to not feel alone.

“I think for the young people, it was the opportunity to openly express their faith. It was important for young people to see that other young persons had a deep faith and a deep love for God. That was a wonderful experience because in the current culture, young people might find it difficult,” Deacon McCarthy mentioned.

Fr Roche celebrated Mass for the group at Ballintubber Abbey on their return journey.