Cardinal Angelo Amato concelebrates the beatification Mass of Blessed Solanus Casey at Ford Field in Detroit. At least 60,000 attended the beatification of the Capuchin Franciscan friar. Photo: CNS/Jeff Kowalsky, courtesy of Michigan Catholic

Fr Solanus Casey, a Capuchin Franciscan, moved closer to recognised sainthood with his beatification November 18, 2017, in Detroit, Michigan. Declared venerable in 1995, Fr Solanus (1870-1957) and his cause for canonisation remain important to many US Catholics. A soft-spoken Capuchin priest and son of Irish immigrants, he is one of the currently few native-born…