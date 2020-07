Roger Childs, the Commissioning Editor of Religious Programmes for RTÉ, with some of the ‘thank you’ cards and letters sent to the broadcaster following its decision to broadcast daily Mass on RTÉ News Now during lockdown.

Jason Osborne The head of religious programming at the national broadcaster has said he has been moved by the many people who have written to thank the station for broadcasting daily Mass while churches were closed due to Covid-19. Speaking to The Irish Catholic, Roger Childs, the Commissioning Editor of Religious Programmes at RTÉ, said:…