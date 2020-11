Roger Childs, the Commissioning Editor of Religious Programmes for RTÉ, with some of the ‘thank you’ cards and letters sent to the broadcaster following its decision to broadcast daily Mass on RTÉ News Now during lockdown.

Between 30,000 and 40,000 people a day continue to watch Mass on television, according to Roger Childs, RTÉ’s Senior Production Executive and Commissioning Editor of religious content. The weekday Masses on the news channel continue to attract large audiences, particularly among whose aged over 55. Since the start of August, the lowest daily audience was…