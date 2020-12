Fr John Bracken PP of Holy Cross Church in Dundrum, Co. Dublin, gives Communion to a parishioner on December 1 after public worship restrictions were lifted in the Republic. Photo: Chai Brady

Chai Brady, Ruadhán Jones and Jason Osborne There is widespread relief at a return to public Mass in the Republic, with many parishes now looking to the challenge of having as many people as possible present for Christmas Mass. Catholics in the North, however, will have to wait until December 11 before a return to…