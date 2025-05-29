Rambles in Eirinn: An Irish classic recycled
This is a book which I suspect anyone who takes an interest in Irish literary history will have heard of, if not already read. It has a small place in Joycean mythology as a passage in it (see ch. XVII) describes a visit made quite by chance in September 1902 by the author and a…
This is a book which I suspect anyone who takes an interest in Irish literary history will have heard of, if not already read. It has a small place in Joycean mythology as a passage in it (see ch. XVII) describes a visit made quite by chance in September 1902 by the author and a…