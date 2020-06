Fr Eugene O’Neill and Paul McCusker from St Patrick’s Soup Kitchen accept a cheque and food from Bev Patterson, prisoner development unit and Rachel Dinsmore, governor of activities at Hydebank raised by the staff and inmates of the facility. Photo: Mal McCann

Staff and inmates at Hydebank Wood College and Women’s Prison have given food and raised £500 for a soup kitchen in Belfast. NI prison chaplain Fr Stephen McBrearty said St Patrick’s Church on Donegall Street, where the soup kitchen is located, was a site that some of the young male offenders and female prisoners would…