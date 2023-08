Bishop Rolando Álvarez of Matagalpa, Nicaragua, a frequent critic of Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega, prays at a Catholic church in Managua May 20, 2022. A Nicaraguan court sentenced Bishop Álvarez to more than 26 years in prison on February 10 for conspiracy and spreading false information. Photo: OSV News/Maynor Valenzuela, Reuters.

The Primate of All-Ireland has called on the Government to intervene after a bishop in Nicaragua who spoke out against the government and its dictator, President Nicolas Maduro, was given a 26-year sentence. Bishop Rolando Álvarez of Matagalpa was arrested for his criticism of President Maduro’s regime, and was subsequently convicted of treason, along with several…