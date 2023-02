Cardinal Arthur Roche, is pictured at a reception after a consistory for the creation of 20 new cardinals at the Vatican Aug. 27, 2022. (CNS photo/Paul Haring).

Traditionalist communities in Ireland are facing further uncertainty after the Vatican Press Office published a rescript confirming that dispensations from the July 16, 2021, motu proprio Traditionis Custodes are reserved to the Apostolic See. The document, published in Italian and signed by Cardinal Arthur Roche, the Prefect of the Dicastery for Divine Worship and the Discipline of the Sacraments,…