The centenary cake commemorating the one hundredth anniversary of the founding of the Legion of Mary was cut at a reception after Mass, Saturday November 19. Photos: John McElroy

Pope Francis offered his “prayerful closeness” to the Legionaries gathered in the Pro-Cathedral, Dublin, for closing Mass of the Legion of Mary’s centenary year. In a letter to Mary Murphy, the Legion’s president, the Pope gave thanks to God “for the graces received by countless people in many parts of the world through the witness…