Pope Francis salutes the crowd at the end of Mass in Tejo Park in Lisbon during World Youth Day, Portugal, August 6. Photo: CNS/Vatican Media

Pope Francis told 1.5 million weary-eyed and sleep-deprived young people in Lisbon not to let their “great dreams” of changing the world be “stopped by fear”. In his homily for the closing Mass of World Youth Day on Sunday the Pope asked for “a bit of silence” from the pilgrims who, after staying overnight in…