Pope Francis names new envoy to Medjugorje

Pope Francis has appointed a long-time Vatican diplomat to be his personal envoy to Medjugorje, following the death of Polish Archbishop Henryk Hoser in August.

Pastoral situation

Dr Hoser had overseen the pastoral situation in the shrine, the site of reported Marian apparitions in Bosnia and Herzegovina, since 2017. He died in Warsaw at age 78 after a long illness.

Pope Francis at the weekend named Archbishop Aldo Cavalli, 75, special apostolic visitor to the parish community of Medjugorje for an indefinite period.

Pope Francis first appointed a papal envoy to Medjugorje in 2017, with the directive to oversee pastoral needs in the town where children first reported experiencing apparitions of the Mother of God in 1981. These apparitions are said to have continued almost daily since their first occurrence, with three of the original six – who are now adults – continuing to receive apparitions every afternoon.

In 2014, a Vatican commission ended a nearly four-year-long investigation into the doctrinal and disciplinary aspects of Medjugorje and submitted a document to the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith.

Medjugorje

The Pope granted Catholics permission to organise pilgrimages to Medjugorje in 2019, though the Church has not yet given a verdict on the apparitions.