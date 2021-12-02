Modern life is so unforgiving…

I had a conversation with an old rake the other day about past times and past sins, and their inclination to surface in the present. It occurred after a rather public accusation made by the Tory MP, Caroline Noakes, that she had been “groped” by Stanley Johnson – father of British prime minister Boris – back in 2003/4. And now Stanley’s being investigated for the alleged grope, and for allegedly having told Ms Noakes impertinently “you’ve got a lovely seat”, as he smacked her derriere.

The old rake – a chap in his seventies – mused:

“How many of my generation are shaking in our shoes at the disclosure of some episode of bad behaviour back in the day?”

How fortunate, he went on, that he wasn’t famous or well-known. Hopefully his obscurity would keep his sins a matter between himself and the Almighty.

Forgives

“At least the Almighty forgives,” he pondered. “Modern life, by contrast, is so unforgiving.”

Looking back, he said, there were many times when what started out as a bit of slap-and-tickle with a young lady turned into an episode that would now be considered unacceptable. And, if the young woman seemed to be a party girl, well, as Cole Porter once wrote, “anything goes”.

“Of course, I am mortified to reflect on my bad behaviour and youthful follies,” the old rake went on. “But then, it was the 1960s and 70s, wasn’t it? We were in the full flush of the ‘permissive society’. Anything did go!” Nowadays, he wondered sometimes if we were moving back into a puritanical age, like the middle Victorians, who covered the legs of pianos out of modesty.

We can’t blame the spirit of an age on our sins and misdemeanours, but I believe the ‘permissive society’ does have a lot to answer for, all the same. In breaking the boundaries of previous restrictions, the message was amplified that there were no boundaries.

Liberated

Everyone was to be sexually liberated, and anyone who didn’t agree was guilty of “bourgeois repression”.

A younger generation now, setting new rules and new boundaries, insisting on new forms of respect, may be just trying to undo some of the damage that unrestrained sexual liberation inflicted.

The Church, particularly in Ireland, is sometimes criticised for having over-emphasised sexual sins in the past. Maybe so. But sexual sins are real – as we can see from the narratives around, for example, the late Jeffrey Epstein, demanding the provision of young girls for his pleasure.

The old rake of my conversational exchange wasn’t in any such odious arena, but he often reads the headlines about the past catching up on some celebrity and thinks “there but for the grace of God…”

***

The need to be needed

Stephen Sondheim, who died last week age 91, wrote the lyrics of West Side Story, based on Shakespeare’s Romeo and Juliet.

Sondheim also wrote some great lyrics in many other songs. Being Alive is a fascinating example whose words might make the basis of a compelling sermon about love. The words define love in a quite paradoxical way: “somebody need me too much, somebody know me too well” and “somebody pull me up short/and put me through hell”. The singer yearns for someone to “make me confused…let me be used” and “someone to force you to care” as well as “somebody [to] hurt me too deep”.

Truthful

Being Alive is so truthful about the human need to be needed, or even to be ‘put through hell’, which might sound alarming in other contexts. Here, it depicts love’s acceptance of emotional suffering.

The musical composition is also terrific. (Neil Patrick Harris does a very fine performance of it on YouTube.)

The new movie of West Side Story, directed by Steven Spielberg, looks ravishing and more authentic in its Hispanic cast that the 1961 version (with Natalie Wood). The Catholic devotional side of the Puerto Rican culture is portrayed with warmth and sincerity.

It would be a great pity for children, if they should be disallowed from attending a Christmas pantomime because of Covid-19 restrictions. Some of my jolliest childhood memories are associated with the Christmas pantomime, usually at Dublin’s Gaiety Theatre, with the peerless Maureen Potter and Jimmy O’Dea.

Panto is entertainment with a long history – its roots reach back to the Italian commedia dell’arte tradition.

Panto is not only singing, dancing and make-believe; it also contained playful notions about identity and gender. The dame was a man, the principal boy was a girl, and children perfectly understood that people liked to pretend to be someone differing from reality. Travestie – transvestite dressing – goes back centuries, too. Today, these ideas have become serious political statements, but panto showcased them benignly, in an unthreatening way.

Panto also imparted lessons about facing fears (Jack and the Beanstalk), overcoming disadvantages (Cinderella) and being resilient and persistent (Dick Whittington).