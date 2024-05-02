Major roadblocks’ to synod in Ireland dioceses warn

Auxiliary Bishop Michael Router of Armagh, Northern Ireland, poses with the steering committee during the launching of the national synthesis of the Catholic Church in Ireland from Knock shrine Aug. 16, 2022. Pictured with the bishop are Janet Forbes, and Father Eamonn Fitzgibbon, both with the Task Group, Nicola Brady, chairwoman of the Irish Synodal Pathway steering committee, and Julieann Moran. Photo: CNS/John McElroy, Archdiocese of Armagh

A lack of formation and Canon Law are “major roadblocks” to embedding synodality and co-responsibility in Ireland, Irish dioceses have said in new submissions ahead of the October listening sessions in Rome.

Additionally, there is “complacency and paralysis” when it comes to laity assuming responsibility locally, despite the “pressing need” to involve laity in a variety of service projects, warn the dioceses’ in submissions to the Irish synodal steering committee seen by The Irish Catholic.

In Dublin diocese, there is a growing awareness within Parish Pastoral Councils of the need “to better understand and implement co-responsibility locally”.

“At the same time, the small groups indicated levels of ‘complacency and paralysis’ about assuming responsibility,” the diocesan report added.

“Enthusiasm is mixed with a sense of frustration, doubt and disappointment about the synodal process, as it has evolved after the initial stages. The process is slow and some fear it may not bear fruit, while for others, there is a sense of trust that this is from the Lord and it will always take time,” the report from Ireland’s largest diocese said.

Those consulted called for “clarification about what co-responsibility is and what it is not”.

Many of the 10 reports seen by this paper call for formation for both clergy and laity, as they struggle to grasp what co-responsibility and synodality means, and to define what a welcoming Church would look like, the diocesan submissions added. The submissions will be drafted into a national report by the committee to be submitted to Rome.

The Diocese of Derry’s submission stressed the “need to invest in faith formation and ministry preparation for those young people who desire to participate in the leadership roles in the Church”.

“There is a need to provide leaders who will help in the catechetical formation of young parents who are the first teachers of their children in faith and yet find themselves often alone.”

Some dioceses expressed concern that the legal structures of parish life – as laid down in Canon Law – are a “major roadblock” to promoting co-responsible lay leadership.

“Lay people may not recognise themselves as subjects of the call to co-responsibility,” the diocese of Kildare and Leighlin said in their submission, adding: “clergy, because of their understanding and interpretation of Canon Law, may feel that this call is somewhat disingenuous in a reality where they are ultimately held responsible for the life of a parish”.

If not addressed, both of these elements, but particularly Canon Law, “could be major roadblocks in progressing the vision of a co-responsible Church community”, the diocese’s submission continued.

All the same, there is a “pressing need” to involve lay people of all ages in a diversity of service projects, mission outreach and ministries within the Church, according to Ferns’ diocesan report.

The reports were gathered based on consultations with small, targeted groups of the Faithful, including priests, religious, lay leaders and young people.