Pope Francis marks 50 years as a priest by presenting writings of his spiritual director

As part of the celebrations for his 50th anniversary of priesthood, Pope Francis chose to personally present a multi-volume collection of writings by his long-time spiritual director, the late Jesuit Far Miguel Angel Fiorito.

In addition to presenting the Spanish-language collection, Escritos (Writings), at a conference at the Jesuit headquarters on December 13, Pope Francis wrote an introduction to it, saying the publication is “a consolation for those of us who, for many years, were nourished by his teachings. These writings will be a great good for the whole Church.”

But he started the celebrations much earlier in the day, inviting cardinals living in Rome to join him in the chapel of his residence for morning Mass. The Vatican did not release the text of a homily or photographs, but the Vatican newspaper printed the greetings of Cardinal Angelo Sodano, dean of the College of Cardinals.

“On this happy occasion of your 50th anniversary of priesthood, in the name of all my brother cardinals, I wish you all the best with the deepest thanks for your generous daily service to the holy Church of God,” the cardinal said.

At the evening book presentation, Pope Francis said he had suggested having one of Fr Fiorito’s “disciples” as the main speaker.

The editor of La Civiltà Cattolica, which published the books, asked the Pope who he had in mind. “‘Me,’ I said. And here we are.”

Presenting the book at the Jesuit headquarters, he said, “is a way for me to express my gratitude for all that the Society of Jesus has given me and has done for me,” and it is a way to encourage all the men and women around the world who offer spiritual direction to others following the teachings of St Ignatius of Loyola.