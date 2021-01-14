Pope Francis and Pope Benedict XVI receive first dose of the Covid vaccine

Pope Francis and Pope emeritus Benedict XVI have received their first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine, the Vatican confirmed today.

Matteo Bruni, director of the Holy See Press Office, said: “I can confirm that as part of the Vatican City State vaccination program to date, the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine has been administered to Pope Francis and the Pope emeritus.”

Both men are expected to receive the second dose in about three weeks.

“I will also be vaccinated along with the whole household of the Mater Ecclesiae Monastery,” said Archbishop Georg Gänswein, personal secretary to the Pope emeritus, referring to the Vatican monastery where Benedict XVI has lived since resigning as pope in 2013.

The Vatican began their vaccination programme against Covid-19 January 13.

Vatican residents, employees and their families are receiving their doses of the Pfizer-BioNtech vaccine in the atrium of the Paul VI Audience Hall.

In a television interview broadcast January 10, Pope Francis said that he had booked an appointment to be vaccinated against the coronavirus.

“I believe that, ethically, everyone has to get the vaccine. It is an ethical option because it concerns your life but also that of others,” he said.