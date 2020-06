As borders reopen across Europe, Niall Glynn of Marian Pilgrimages is “cautiously optimistic” that pilgrimages can begin in late July or early August. Speaking to The Irish Catholic, Mr Glynn said that they will be looking at restarting pilgrimages on a shrine-by-shrine basis. “We’re cautiously optimistic,” he said. “A lot of it will come down to requirements, procedures and policies in the…