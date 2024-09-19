Pew poll shows slim majority of US Catholics voting for Trump

A new poll by Pew Research Centre shows a slim majority of US Catholics intending to cast their ballot for former president Donald Trump in November, with Trump and Democratic candidate Vice President Kamala Harris in a dead heat among the entire electorate as the election contest enters its final weeks.

The poll, released last week, found that “US religious groups that traditionally have leaned Republican are backing former president Donald Trump by wide margins”, while groups that have historically backed Democrats “are mostly supporting Vice President Kamala Harris”.

Among Catholics, 52% said they were backing Trump in the race, compared with 47% who said they favoured Harris.

Trump’s support rose to 61% among white Catholics, while Harris commanded a sizable 65% share of Hispanic Catholics.

An earlier Pew survey from February found that 42% of Catholics held a favourable view of Trump, compared with 57% with an unfavourable view.

In contrast to Pew’s findings last week, an EWTN News/RealClear Opinion Research survey released last week found Harris leading Trump among Catholic voters overall, with 50% of respondents backing Harris and 42% backing Trump.