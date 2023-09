The sample return capsule from NASA’s OSIRIS-REx mission is seen shortly after touching down in the desert, Sunday, September 24, at the US Department of Defence’s Utah Test and Training Range. Photo: NASA/Keegan Barber

Believers have been given the opportunity to find God “in the joy of discovery” and in the “elegance of the way that the Creator actually made this wonderful universe,” according to papal astronomer Bro. Guy Consolmagno SJ following NASA’s successful Osiris-Rex mission. NASA’s first-ever samples of an asteroid in deep space landed safely on Earth…