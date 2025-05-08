Novena booklet art competition takes place in Down and Connor

Down and Connor Diocese is organising a competition to select the cover art for this year’s Sacred Heart Novena booklet. All students from the diocese schools are able to participate and the prizes are £250 to the winner student, £250 to their school and their design printed on the booklet’s cover. This is the second year of the novena and the first of the competition.

Fr Eddie McGee, Communications Officer for the diocese said, “Building upon the very high level of engagement with the novena across the diocese last year, Bishop Alan has announced a similar Novena to the Sacred Heart of Jesus this June 2025.”

The competition seeks “to encourage schools to be part of this diocesan Novena. The competition is open to all schools. Schools are an integral part of the diocesan family, and this competition encourages all students to learn about the Sacred Heart of Jesus and to take part in this diocesan prayer initiative,” he said.

A flyer about this Art Competition has been circulated to all schools across the diocese encouraging students to participate. This year’s nine-day novena will take place from June 18 to 25, leading to the Feast of the Sacred Heart on June 27.

