Cork awakes hope in Connect 6 event

An event aimed at those between the ages of 18 to 35 will be held in Cork on May 10. It will be the sixth time that this conference, which has seen hundreds from all over the country attending, will be held.

Speaking with Bishop Fintan Gavin of Cork and Ross he explained that, “The original idea was to try and bring young people of faith together with their various charisms be them from parishes from different youth groups that were taking place in Cork.”

Connect is responding to the needs of the youth. “We ask the young people what they wanted. The organising group did a brainstorm about what the main topic will be. They came up with hope and they talked about how challenging can be for a young person today to have hope: the levels of anxiety, the worries about kind of isolation and identity,” explained the bishop.

The event will welcome Sr Mary Grace as the guest speaker. “Faith is something that helps you on your journey. It’s a support. And when you see that articulated by young people for young people it all makes sense,” concluded Bishop Fintan Gavin.

Related