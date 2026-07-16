Monastic profession takes place in Co. Waterford abbey

All smiles following the solemn monastic profession of Sr Beatrice Brady (left), and Sr Sarah Branigan, at St Mary’s Abbey, Glencairn, Co. Waterford. Photo: Valerie O'Sullivan
The community of Glencairn Abbey celebrated the first profession of three novices last Sunday. The solemn monastic profession of Sr Beatrice Brady, at St Mary’s Abbey, Glencairn, Co. Waterford, took place on July 12. Presiding over the ceremony was Dom Michael Ryan, Abbot of Bolton Abbey, Co. Kildare and Dom Augustine McGregor, former Abbot of Mount Melleray Abbey, and the profession was received by Mother Fiachra Nutty, Abbess of Glencairn Abbey.
Sr Beatrice is a native of Belturbet, Co. Cavan, formerly Emma, she entered Glencairn Abbey in 2018, having finished her studies in Law and German at Trinity College Dublin. Now aged 30, she, along with two other novices, is following the monastic journey with the community of twenty-six women in Glencairn Abbey, which is the only Cistercian monastery for women in Ireland.
The Glencairn sisters follow the Rule of St Benedict, starting their days at 3.50am.