Impassioned plea from Irish missionary for prayers for Ethiopia

Fr Paddy Moran CSSp, who served as a missionary in Ethiopia for 11 years, made a passionate plea for prayers for the war torn country

The Spiritan’s plea comes as the Irish Government advised its citizens to leave Ethiopia immediately, over concerns for their safety.

Ethiopia, Fr Moran said, is “the birthplace of life”, but is also now “a land engulfed in bitter and violent conflict. The news these days is of war, displacement and large-scale food-insecurity”.

Fr Moran said it is difficult to hear the “distressing” stories from friends “filled with stress, upset and anxiety”.

“When I read of stories of battles, and of cities being seized by different sides in the conflict, I think of the individual stories of those whose lives have been so terribly affected,” Fr Moran continued.

“I think of the lives that have been lost. I think of the wounded, the grieving, those forced to move for their own protection.”

Fr Moran said that he himself is praying for his friends in Ethiopia, and called on Catholics in Ireland to keep Ethiopia in their prayers this Advent season.

“The people of Ethiopia will need all that strength and perseverance as they carry the heavy cross of suffering,” he finished.