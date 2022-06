Relatives gather around one of the victims of an attack during a Pentecost Mass at St Francis Xavier Church in Owo, Nigeria as she receives treatment. Photo: CNS

The Nigerian government must act to stop the spread of Islamic fundamentalism, as Christians live in a “climate of fear”, the Association of Leaders of Missionaries and Religious of Ireland (AMRI) have said. AMRI’s June 16 statement comes in the wake of the “atrocious” massacre of 40 Catholics June 5 by Islamic fundamentalists in St…