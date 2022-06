Priests and parishioners of Navan parish process through the town, to mark the feast of Corpus Christi, June 19.

Staff reporter There was a “sense of great joy” around the country, as the Faithful took part in Corpus Christi processions for the first time in three years. Fr John Gerard Acton CC Galway Cathedral said the June 19 procession through the city “was a very positive celebration of public devotion. It has very deep…